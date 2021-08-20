Odisha CM launches Smart Health Card

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today launched distribution of Smart Health Card under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Malkangiri, an initiative that can change the face of healthcare services for people in Odisha.



Malkangiri is the remotest place from the capital Bhubaneswar. Naveen Patnaik had also earlier started his most effective one-rupee rice scheme from Malkangiri.

This shows the kind of significance the CM gives to Malkangiri and its tribal people.

Sukri Dhangda Majhi from Bonda community was the first recipient of the Smart Health Card.

With this card, people can avail quality healthcare services in as many as 200 hospital chains of the country.

About 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh families will be benefited from the scheme. The number of beneficiary families from Malkangiri alone is expected to be 1.55 lakh.

While the families can avail treatment costs up to Rs five lakh per annum, for female members of the family, it is up to Rs 10 lakh.

In this type of no-frills system, a person will simply go to a hospital only with the card and avail all the treatments without any hassle.

It's a historic, paradigm shift in the system of healthcare services in India, where a patient will get the best healthcare without any expense.