Nirbhaya case: SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

Nirbhaya case: SC rejects death row convicts plea claiming juvenility

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday rejected the plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case challenging the Delhi High Court order, which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the offence.

A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna dismissed the plea of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict.

PTI

