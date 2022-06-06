MP: Former Congress spokesman shoots his wife dead
Gwalior (PTI): A former Congress spokesman allegedly shot his wife dead in the wee hours on Monday at their residence here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
The accused, Rishabh Bhadoria, is on the run.
"The incident occurred in Ram Nagar locality under the Thatipur police station limits in Gwalior city. Former Congress spokesman (Gwalior unit) Rishabh Bhadoria allegedly fatally shot his wife Bhavna Bhadoria, aged around 30-31 years, using a firearm and fled," said sub-inspector Brahmanand Sharma.
Rishabh's father Krishnakant Bhadoria called the police control room around 2.30 AM, he said.
The exact cause behind the killing is not clear yet. Rishabh's father is also clueless about it, Sharma said.
He said Rishabh is a habitual offender and many cases were registered against him in various police stations.
Further investigation is underway.
