Maha: 76 doctors of GMCH-Nagpur test positive for coronavirus in 10 days

Nagpur (PTI): Seventy-six doctors of the premier Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 10 days, a functionary of doctors' body MARD said on Sunday.



These doctors showed mild symptoms, while 22 have recovered since and have rejoined work, said Dr Sajal Bansal, president of GMCH unit of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

"Two doctors have been hospitalized and are in stable condition. Fifty-two are in home isolation," he added.