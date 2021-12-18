Cop meets watery grave as boat capsizes during search for murder accused in Kerala backwaters

Top
Varkala (Ker) (PTI): A 27-year-old police constable drowned after a country boat carrying him and a few other officials capsized in backwaters here while looking for a murder case accused on Saturday.

A circle inspector and another police man, who were on the boat, were rescued by the locals, police said.

S Balu, a constable attached to the SAP Battalion met with the tragic end when three-member police team went for a search in a nearby area to nab Ottakam Rajesh, one of the accused in a sensational murder in Pothenkode recently. Local people and police rushed to the spot and traced Balu after a prolonged search. Though Balu was rushed to a nearby hospital after giving first aid, his life could not be saved. A native of Punnapra in Alappuzha district, Balu was a graduate in civil engineering and economics.

Condoling his death, DGP Anil Kant said the young officer joined the force only this September after completing training and proved a good employee within the period.

