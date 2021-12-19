Chhattisgarh Congress leader Ramesh Warlyani dies in Gurugram hospital

Raipur (PTI): Senior Chhattisgarh Congress leader and former MLA Ramesh Warlyani died on Sunday in a hospital in Gurugram in Haryana following a cardiac arrest, a family member said. He was 75 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

"Warlyani had suffered a cardiac arrest on December 14 and was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. He was shifted in an air ambulance to Gurugram and admitted in Medanta hospital there on Friday. He breathed his last at around 12 noon, said his younger brother Mohan Warlyani.

His mortal remains will be brought to Raipur this evening and the final rites will be held on Monday, he added.

Warlyani, an advocate, was elected as a legislator once from Raipur rural seat in undivided Madhya Pradesh in 1977 as Janata Party candidate. He joined the Congress ahead of the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000 and later served in various capacities in the party, including spokesperson and general secretary, said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress' communication wing.

Warlyani was also popular as a financial expert for his thorough knowledge in economic issues, he added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of senior Congress leader and former MLA Warlyani ji. He was well versed in economic affairs. I kept on consulting him from time to time as the state Congress president and even now (as CM). May God give strength to his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti."