Applications open for the UK government's Chevening Scholarship programme, 2022-23

British Deputy High Commission Kolkata organised a webinar on 'Know more about Chevening scholarships: Fully-funded opportunity to study in the UK' on 8 September. The event was organised in collaboration with media partners The Assam Tribune, The Millennium Post, East Mojo, Dy365 and Nagaland TV. It was attended by around 50 eligible aspirants from East and North East India from diverse professional background.



Chevening Alumni Karma Paljor, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, East Mojo and Sambit Pal, Associate Professor, International School of Broadcasting & Journalism at MIT ADT University, Pune joined the session. They shared their experience of studying in the UK and interacted with the aspirants on the application process and course selection.

Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata said: "Chevening Scholarships offer applicants from India a life-changing opportunity to take a fully funded one-year Masters course at one of the United Kingdom's world class universities. We look for applicants who want to give something back to their communities, to be future leaders with a commitment to making the world a better place. Chevening Scholarships are not limited to the elite and the big metropolitan cities. Nothing has given me more pleasure than to see applicants from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura selected this year. Many – like me – the first in their families to go to university. I'm delighted that we were able to host the 'Chevening Scholarships' webinar and look forward to meeting many of the participants at interview next year."

The application window for the Chevening programme for 2022-23 is now open (www.chevening.org/apply). Aspiring scholars who are planning to study for a one-year master's degree in British universities can apply.

Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for one year to candidates applying for a master's degree at a recognised UK university – covering nearly 12,000 courses from 150 universities – listed on our website www.chevening.org/India. The scholarship will cover: tuition fees for the selected course; travel expenses and visa fees; and a monthly stipend. Chevening Scholars are also invited to a vast programme of exclusive networking events, talks, trips across the UK, and volunteering opportunities. On graduating, scholars join over 50,000 other Chevening Alumni who together form an influential and highly regarded global network (Approx. 3,300 in India).