21st-century 'Seva Gram' to be established in Nava Raipur on the lines of Wardha

New Delhi: Seva Gram will be developed in Nava Raipur of Chhattisgarh, on the lines of Wardha, to realize Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'Gram Swaraj' and to preserve his values, principles and ideals in the 75th year of independence. Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to identify 75 to 100 acres of land in Nava Raipur for this project. He has directed the officials concerned to include the provision for training facilities for all types of artisans in the institution, under the project. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel has directed the officials to submit an action plan in this regard before October 02, 2021.



It is noteworthy that this project is inspired by the Seva Gram situated in Wardha area of Maharashtra, which was established in year 1936 as the residence of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba ji. Mahatma Gandhi led the freedom movement from Central India from this Seva Gram. This institution of Wardha was also the center of Rural India Reformation as per the vision of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi Ji believed that rural development is the only way to sustainable progress of India. With the objective to further the cause of rural reform in the 21st century, Government has decided to develop Seva Gram in Nava Raipur. This Seva Gram will be built using clay, limesone and other natural material, to preserve the memories of freedom movement and to keep the national history alive.

The proposed Seva Gram of Nava Raipur will be developed as the center of Gandhism, rural art and craft, where guest experts from across the country would visit and provide guidance. Moreover, an old age home and a school for underprivileged will also be established in Seva Gram. This project would also promote tourism, Chhattisgarhi folk art, and exchange of thoughts and ideas. Chief objective behind this project is to empower localites by developing a world class facility in Chhattisgarh. The proposed 'visiting center' in Seva Gram would be the hub of learning and memorizing the values and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.