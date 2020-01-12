PM renames KoPT after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, says Centre making efforts to develop Bengal
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre was making every effort to develop West Bengal and its underprivileged sections.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said the state government was not keen on implementing central schemes as it does not benefit "syndicates".
Modi, after renaming the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of its sesquicentenary celebrations, said country's coasts were gateways to development.
"Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust's connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal.
"Our country's coasts are gateways to development, the (central) government has started the Sagarmala programme to improve connectivity," Modi said.
He stressed that the people of Bengal should get the benefits of all central schemes.
"The Centre is making every possible effort to develop West Bengal, its poor, Dalits, unprivileged and backward sections. As soon as the West Bengal government gives its approval for Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; people here will start receiving benefits of these schemes," Modi added.
