You cannot run maligning campaign, stop uploading defamatory content: HC to Republic TV, Times Now

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday asked media houses AGR Outlier Media and Bennett Coleman and Company to ensure that no defamatory content is uploaded on social media or displayed on their channels while restraining them from holding a "media trial" against film personalities and interfering with their right to privacy.



A bench led by Justice Rajiv Shakdher was hearing a plea by Bollywood producers seeking to restrain TV channels from making irresponsible remarks.

In strong observations, while hearing the plea, the bench cited the death of Princess Diana while trying to escape the media chase, and said there needs to be "some toning down" as people are "afraid of the fourth pillar of democracy" because of its powers.

Justice Shakdher also made it clear that the court's concern was limited to the manner of reporting and not what should be reported. "Of course, you can investigate, but you cannot run a maligning campaign. It is the manner of reporting. There is no civility in discourse," he said.

The high court sought replies from Republic TV, its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and reporter Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar, and intermediaries Google, Facebook and Twitter on the plea.

Leading Bollywood producers have sought to restrain them from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks" against the film industry and conducting media trials against its members on various issues following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The lawsuit by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers, has also sought to restrain them from interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with the industry.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher was assured by the counsel for the media houses that they will follow the programme code and the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act.

The court questioned the plaintiffs for not making individual celebrities parties in the suit and being represented through associations.

If the individuals are affected, why are they not joining the proceedings individually? If individuals are aggrieved, they should come on their own and take steps, the judge said.

To this, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing the producers, the celebrities are members of the associations and said he would take instructions on making them individual parties.

The high court issued summons to the media houses and intermediaries and listed the suit for further hearing on December 14.