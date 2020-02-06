Yogi gets EC notice over comments targeting Kejriwal
New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday for alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "feeding biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters" during one of his campaign speeches in the Capital a few days ago.
Adityanath joins a growing list of other prominent BJP leaders who have been asked to explain their conduct by the poll panel. BJP's star campaigner's comments were made on February 1 in Karawal Nagar amid an opposition campaign alleging BJP was behind the youth who fired at a Jamia Millia Islamia University student protesting against the CAA a couple of days ago on January 30. "The terrorists are not being fed Biryani today, the Congress had this habit in Kashmir and Kejriwal has the proclivity to feed Biryani over incidents like Shaheen Bagh, it is not a BJP habit," Adityanath had said while addressing a poll rally. He had gone on to target AAP and said Kejriwal was being supported by a minister from Pakistan.
