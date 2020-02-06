Yogi gets EC notice for accusing Kejriwal of supplying biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Delhi Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: After campaigning for the Delhi elections ended Thursday, the Election Commission issued a showcause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating the 50-day-old Shaheen Bagh sit-in and "feeding biryani" to the protesters.
The EC said Adityanath's statement, prima facie, has violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
It asked Adityanath to submit his reply before 5 pm on February 7 . Failing which, the Commission said, a decision will be taken "without any further reference to you."
While addressing a campaign in New Delhi last week, Adityanath said: "Kejriwal can't provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi has the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal government provides biryani to the people sitting at protest in Shaheen Bagh and other places."
(inputs from TheIndianExpress.com)
