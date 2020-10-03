Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > UP CM orders for CBI probe into Hathras case

UP CM orders for CBI probe into Hathras case

UP CM orders for CBI probe into Hathras case
X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped in Hathras, officials said.

The development comes within hours of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi meeting the victim's family at her home.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case, the chief minister's office tweeted.

Reacting to the announcement, the family members of the victim said they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X