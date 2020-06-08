Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided at least five premises of global tours and travel company Cox and Kings in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering probe case, officials said.
The teams of the central agency are carrying out the searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
Cox and Kings was one of the top borrowers of the bank and the latter had an exposure of about Rs 2,260 crore to the company, the officials said.
The searches are aimed at gathering more evidence in the case and five premises are being covered, they said.
The ED is probing Yes Bank and a number of other large corporate groups in connection with an alleged fraud case where huge loans issued by the bank became non-performing assets (NPAs).
It arrested Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in March this year and recently filed its first charge sheet in the case before a special PMLA court in Mumbai.
