Yashwant Sinha quits TMC
New Delhi: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said he will "step aside" from the TMC to work for the larger national cause of Opposition unity, amid indications that he is being considered as the Opposition's joint candidate for the presidential elections.
The development comes a day after it was learnt that TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed his name as the joint opposition candidate for the post of president.
"I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step," Sinha said in a tweet.
Opposition parties are set to meet in Delhi on Tuesday to decide on their joint candidate for the presidential polls scheduled on July 18.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Cong deputes Kamal Nath as observer for Maharashtra amid political...21 Jun 2022 10:08 AM GMT
World benefiting from yoga due to initiative taken by PM Modi: Nadda21 Jun 2022 10:06 AM GMT
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from hospital21 Jun 2022 9:53 AM GMT
PIL in HC to direct govt to explore feasibility of confiscating black...21 Jun 2022 9:41 AM GMT
Third attempt to pull down MVA govt in Maha: Pawar, says Thackeray...21 Jun 2022 9:32 AM GMT