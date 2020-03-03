World's most popular leader on FB, PM Modi mulls social media exit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among the most followed world leaders online, hinted at quitting various social media platforms on Monday.



The Prime Minister on Monday evening tweeted: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

Within minutes, the tweet had been retweeted thousands of times, with comments pouring in. While the Prime Minister's meaning is not clear yet, people on Twitter begged him not to quit the platform, with 'No Sir' and 'Please Sir' becoming top trends.

Soon after, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to the tweet, asking the Prime Minister to "give up hatred, not social media accounts".

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse, intimidate, badger and threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India." He signed off on behalf of the citizens of India.

Modi has over 53 million followers on Twitter, making him the third most popular on the social media site with only US President Donald J Trump (73 million) and former US President Barack Obama (113 million) ahead of him.

On Facebook, however, Modi was the most followed leader globally with over 44 million followers, while his closest was Trump who had 27 million followers. Modi's popularity on Facebook was such that even the US President that it was difficult to take on the Indian leader.

Apart from Twitter and Facebook, Modi has over 35 million followers on Instagram and 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Modi's tweet came as a shock to many, as the Indian Prime Minister has on various occasions seen using social media heavily. Be it famous "Main bhi Chowkidar" campaign during the Lok Sabha elections last year, or be it roping in celebrities from different sections of society for vote campaign, Modi is seen using social media to his benefit.