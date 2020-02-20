Word 'nationalism' can be likened to 'Nazism' by some, says Bhagwat

Ranchi: The word "nationalism" can lend itself to different interpretations and could be equated with "Nazism and Fascism" by some, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday.



His comment came amid continued protests in several towns and cities of the country against the new citizenship law and probable pan-India NRC, moves branded by those opposing them as a reflection of "Hindutva nationalism" that is detrimental to Muslims.

Addressing an RSS event in Jharkhand capital, Bhagwat recalled how a Sangh volunteer advised him against using the word during a visit to the UK.

"I was on a visit to the UK. A karyakrata advised me not to use the word nationalism as English is not our language and it could have a different meaning in England," he said.

Bhagwat also said problems like radicalism and climate change were disturbing world peace and only India, with its ethos of thinking holistically, can offer a solution.