Won't tolerate this, promise action: Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi: Hours after the dramatic shootout inside a Rohini court, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana admitted to a security lapse at the district courthouse and promised to take action against the officials responsible for security at the premises.

He said, "I assure you, I will not tolerate this. Action will be taken against those responsible for security." He added that the police acted swiftly and that the two assailants, who had come to execute Gogi, had been effectively neutralised by the police due to that.