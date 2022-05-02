Won't permit any change in status quo or loss of territory: Army Chief

New Delhi: In the backdrop of India's lingering standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday made it clear that the force would not allow any loss of territory in that area.



He also said his "utmost and foremost" priority would be to ensure "very high standards" of operational preparedness to face current, contemporary and future security challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict.

A day after taking the reins of the force, Army chief said the situation at the LAC is normal at the moment where "unilateral and provocative actions by our adversary to change the status quo by force had been adequately dealt with".

General Pande said that in the last two years "we have carried out threat assessment and realigned and reoriented our forces".

"As far as LAC situation is concerned, our troops are present in a very firm and resolute manner ensuring that there is no change in the status quo," he said.

He said that Indian Army troops are "holding important physical positions and in all this, we are very clear that we will not permit any change in status quo and any loss of territory".

General Pande said that "our focus has also been infrastructure development especially habitat to match the operational and logistics requirement".

"In the end, our aim is to reduce the tension along the LAC and restoration of status quo as it was earlier," he said. Gen Pande said the global geopolitical situation is changing rapidly "as a result of which we have multiple challenges ahead", asserting that the Army, along with the Navy and the Air Force will deal with any situation jointly.

The Army Chief said he would focus on the ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation of the Army to enhance its operational and functional efficiency besides giving importance to achieving self-reliance in defence.

The Army Chief was speaking to the media after he was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns. Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar were also present at the guard of honour ceremony. His comments came in the midst of India's continuing standoff in several friction points in eastern Ladakh as well as the challenge of cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army Chief said his force, in coordination and cooperation with the Air Force and the Navy, will effectively deal with all possible security challenges facing the nation.

"In terms of capability development and force modernisation, my effort would be to leverage new technologies through indigenisation and self-reliance," he said.

"My aim would be to enhance inter-services cooperation and synergy," he said adding that the Army will actively engage with other services to positively contribute toward nation-building.

The Army Chief said he would take forward the "good works" of his predecessors, and assured the soldiers and officers that ensuring their welfare will be his key priority.

Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service. Gen Pande, who was serving as the Vice Chief, became the first-ever officer from the Corps of Engineers to take the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force.