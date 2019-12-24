Won't allow CAA or NRC in Bengal till I am alive, says Mamata

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading the protest from Swami Vivekanada statue at Bidhan Sarani in north Kolkata Tuesday accused PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating confusion over the impending National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The prime minister is saying there has been no discussion or proposal on NRC. But a few days ago, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said NRC exercise would be carried out across the country. Both the statements are contradictory. We wonder who is speaking the truth. They are trying to create confusion," Mamata said in a rally.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)