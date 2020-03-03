I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us: PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.
"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.
"Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," he tweeted.
His tweet puts a stop to all speculation following his post on Monday that he was thinking of quitting his social media accounts.
Prime Minister Modi sent the social media buzzing with his tweet on Monday, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."
In about an hour, the tweet had been retweeted over 26,000 times.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Family of four found dead in Goa apartment3 March 2020 10:22 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Visas Issued To Citizens Of 4 Nations By March...3 March 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya3 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata3 March 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in...3 March 2020 9:38 AM GMT