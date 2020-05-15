With 84,712 Cases, India Crosses China's Coronavirus Tally
India has registered 84,712 coronavirus cases, data from state health departments showed on Friday, crossing the COVID-19 tally of China where the virus emerged in late last year. India now is ranked 11th in the world in terms of coronavirus cases.
However, India's fatality rate still remains significantly better than China's at 3.2 per cent compared to 5.5 per cent. More than 27,000 people have recovered in India, according to the latest available data from the Union Health Ministry.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
