Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 7 to 29

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has on Saturday announced the dates for the commencement of Winter Session of the Parliament. As per the official statement, the Winter Session is scheduled to commence from December 7 and continue till December 29.



The session will begin just a day before the counting of crucial Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and some of the key by-polls for Parliamentary as well as Assembly seats.

According to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who said in a tweet, that there will be a total of 17 working days in the upcoming Winter Session.

In his Twitter post, Joshi said, "Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items during the session. Looking forward to constructive debate as the session will have 17 sittings spread over 23 days."

However, it's not yet clear whether the Winter Session would be held in the new Parliament building or not as there is no official announcement in this regard despite the repeated claims made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of conducting Winter Session in the new Parliament Building.

The first day of the upcoming Winter Session may be adjourned in the wake of the death of sitting members. Amongst the sitting MPs who passed away recently include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Notably, it's not for the first time that Winter Session is commencing in December, which usually starts in the mid of November. In 2017, the Winter Session was held from December 15 to January 5, 2018. Similarly, in 2018, the session was commenced from December 11 to January 8, 2019.

The Winter Session was commenced as per normal schedule in 2019 as it was held from November 18 and concluded on December 13.

As per sources, the session is likely to convene without any major Covid-induced restrictions as the number of Covid cases has significantly come down and most of the members and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat are completely vaccinated. It has also been learnt that most of the employees and staff of both the secretariats have also taken precaution doses as well.

For Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Winter Session will be the first session during which he will officiate the proceedings in the Upper House.

The session is set to be stormy as the government will draw up a list of Bills to be passed during the upcoming session while the Opposition will demand a discussion on pressing matters.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 18 and adjourned on August 8. The session saw 16 sessions spread over a period of 22 days.

During the session, six Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and seven Bills were passed by the lower house. In Rajya Sabha, five Bills were passed during the last session and one Bill was withdrawn.