Window of opportunity: Kejriwal likely to launch job portal today

New Delhi: The Delhi government is expected to launch a job portal on Monday as part of its plans to revive the Capital's economy after months of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, following recommendations from a 12-member committee set up earlier to examine options for economic recovery, a senior official in the know said.



"The portal has been created to help recruit skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees. More details will be given out by the Chief Minister on Monday," said the official, adding that Arvind Kejriwal would be launching it.

The job portal will be a window of opportunity for those who lost their jobs during the lockdown, said Delhi Labour minister Gopal Rai while speaking to the media on Sunday. He added that the portal will be a common platform for companies and businessmen looking to hire job-seekers who were badly hit due to the Covid outbreak. "We have managed to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. Now, there is a need to bring the city's economy back on a fast track," said the minister.

The Chief Minister is likely to announce a series of initiatives in the next few days as the AAP government is chalking out a detailed plan to revive the city's lockdown-hit economy, officials said on Sunday. The Chief Minister has received several suggestions from economists and representatives from trade and industry for the economic revival of the Capital, he added.

Earlier in July, the Delhi government had formed a 12-member expert committee to come up with ideas for economic reform measures that can be implemented given the current circumstances. The purpose of the suggested measures is to help businesses and local people recover from the economic impact of Covid.

The Delhi government's job revival initiative comes weeks after the Maharashtra government launched a similar portal titled "Mahajobs", inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on July 6.