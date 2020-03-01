Will not stop till all refugees get citizenship under CAA

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the Centre would not stop until all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the amended Citizenship Act and accused the opposition of misguiding refugees and minorities over the new law.

Not a single person will lose citizenship because of the CAA, he said.

Addressing his first public rally in Kolkata after the 2019 general elections, Shah said, "The opposition is terrorising the minorities. I assure every person from the minority community that the CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship."

"The opposition parties are spreading canards that refugees will have to show papers but this is absolutely false. You don't have to show any paper. We will not stop until all refugees are granted citizenship," Shah told the public. Listing out the priorities of the Narendra Modi government, Shah said that in its second term, the dispensation is focusing on of national security along with welfare policies.

At the rally, Shah virtually set in motion the BJP's campaign for the upcoming civic body elections and also launched the party's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more injustice) campaign for the next year's assembly elections.

Shah also said the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a "proactive" defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have zero tolerance towards terrorism. India had no proactive defence policy. Now, after Modiji became the PM, we have developed a proactive defence policy segregated from the foreign policy," he said in Rajarhat after inaugurating the 29 Special Composite Group complex of the National Security Guard. Shah said the government is working on a policy to improve the "housing satisfaction ratio" to enable jawans to stay with their families for at least 100 days in a year.