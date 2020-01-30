Will continue to remain engaged with EU Parl members: MEA

New Delhi: Asserting that the CAA is an internal matter of India, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has noted the European Parliament's decision to not put to vote a resolution on the citizenship law on Thursday and will continue to engage with the MEPs on the issue.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has noted European Commission's clarification that the EU Parliament's views don't reflect the official position of the grouping.

"As I have mentioned earlier, CAA is an internal matter of India. It has been adopted though due process and democratic means," Kumar said.

"We will continue to engage with the MEPs, the European Parliament and other stakeholders in this matter," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, European Parliament had decided not to conduct a vote on Thursday, a move seen as an attempt to not jeopardise PM Modi's visit to Brussels in March for a bilateral summit with the 28-member bloc. The European Parliament on Wednesday decided to take up the voting during its new session beginning March 2.