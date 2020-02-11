Will bring in newer, fresher leadership, says Cong on Delhi rout

Counting of votes for Delhi assembly polls is underway at 21 centres across the city. In what are very early trends, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in most seats, while the BJP has gained. The Congress, which drew a blank the last time, was nowhere in early leads. The final voting percentage in the polls was 62.59 percent.

In Delhi's 70-seat assembly, there are 58 general seats and 12 reserved seats.

In the run-up to the polls, Arvind Kejriwal repositioned himself as a person focussing on the welfare of the people from being a person always at loggerheads with the authorities. Kejriwal declared that the polls will be fought on "kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)".

