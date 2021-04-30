Why MP got more O2 than demanded, not Delhi: HC asks Centre

New Delhi: Questioning as to why Delhi has been allocated low oxygen supply compared to other states who have got more than the amount they require, the Delhi High court on Thursday rejected the Centre's submission that the supply to the Capital is "sufficient" and has called for an affidavit in this regard within a day.



This observation was made after a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, hearing a batch of petitions regarding the management of the Covid-19 situation in the Capital, was informed by the Delhi government that other states, including Madhya Pradesh, have been receiving more oxygen than what they require at present.

Meanwhile, even the Amicus Curiae appointed in the matter, senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, told the bench: "There is limited resource... Central government is doing what it can, however, there are two problems... GNCTD needs about 1,000 metric tonnes (MTs). The short question right now is that Madhya Pradesh is getting more oxygen".

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted before the court that the bench's order which directed the Centre to look into the allocation of oxygen to Delhi hasn't been complied with. "They are trying to stop the allocation of oxygen. The Central government has miserably failed the state and the government... with a heavy heart I say, some heavy orders must be placed against the Central government. No single statement has come from the Central government as to how oxygen would be delivered".

