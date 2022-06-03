Why look for 'shivling' in every mosque: RSS chief
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called for a "path through mutual agreement" on the controversy over the filming of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
Hindu and Muslim petitioners are fighting a legal battle over a court-ordered filming of the mosque complex to check whether there are idols of Hindu gods and goddesses and whether a 'shivling' has been found, as claimed by the Hindu petitioners.
"We had special devotion towards some places and we spoke about them but we shouldn't bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate the dispute? We have devotion towards Gyanvapi and doing something as per that, it's alright. But why look for a shivling in every masjid?" said the chief of the RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor.
The RSS chief's statement defuses weeks of comments by rightwing groups and leaders that indicated the matter could turn into street mobilisation, making some draw parallels with the demolition of the Babri Masjid in UP's Ayodhya in 1992.
"The Gyanvapi matter is going on. We can't change history. Neither today's Hindus nor today's Muslims created it. It happened at that time.
Islam came from outside via attackers. In the attacks, devsthans (places of worship) were demolished to exhaust the morale of those who wanted India's independence," Bhagwat said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank employee from Raj shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
'Centre will soon arrest Sisodia in 'fake' case to hinder Delhi's...2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Vistara2 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies2 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Centre proposes appellate panels for social media takedowns2 Jun 2022 7:33 PM GMT