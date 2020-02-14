Wholesale Inflation Worsens To 3.1% In January

Wholesale inflation worsened to 3.1 per cent in January from 2.59 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday. The build-up inflation rate stood at 2.50 per cent so far this financial year, as against 2.49 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. The official data on wholesale inflation - gauged by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) - came days after separate data showed consumer inflation last month hit the highest level recorded since May 2014, dashing hopes of further monetary easing by the central bank for the time being.

The RBI tracks consumer inflation primarily for formulating its monetary policy.

(inputs from NDTV)