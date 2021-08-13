'Were threatened over Bills': 8 Union Mins counter Oppn

New Delhi: The Opposition must apologise for "disruptive (and) threatening behaviour" that forced Parliament to close two days early, the government said on Thursday, countering allegations "outsiders not part of Parliament security were brought in to manhandle Opposition MPs, including women".



The furious response to an equally furious attack by the Opposition on Thursday morning — both underscoring the hostility and anger that have marked this Monsoon Session — was delivered by an array of eight Union ministers, each of whom took turns to lash out.

Pralhad Joshi, the Parliamentary Affairs minister, accused the Opposition of "literally threatening that if (the government attempts to pass more) Bill, there will be even more damage done".

"We had to take a decision to end the Monsoon Session early because, and I am quoting the Opposition, (they were) literally threatening that if we attempt to pass other Bills (after the OBC and Insurance Bills) there will be even more serious damage in Parliament," he said.

Textiles minister Piyush Goyal also took a shot and stated: "... a lady marshal was manhandled... Opposition's behaviour in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was a new low for parliamentary democracy," dismissing claims of external forces: "There were 30 marshals... 18 men, 12 women. No one from outside was brought in."

He called for a "thorough investigation" and strict action against those found guilty of "such harmful activity".

He further added: "... when it (Opposition) suits them they will allow the House to function, else hold it hostage."

Sports minister Anurag Thakur said: "The people of this nation gave the government a duty... But we all have seen how the Opposition has been totally disruptive in not letting Parliament function. Opposition should feel shame and come out to apologise."

Minority Affairs minister MA Naqvi and Labour minister Bhupender Yadav were part of the government's riposte, as were Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, junior Parliamentary Affairs minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and junior Foreign minister V Muraleedharan.