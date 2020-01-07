Were our workers: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
A fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal has taken responsibility for the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The group's leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the attack on Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter.
"JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers," Chaudhary said in the video, according to news agency ANI.
Government sources said the claims made by Chaudhary are being investigated. "Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, Police is taking help of video footage as well as face recognition systems," ANI said quoting sources.
(Inputs from hindustatimes.com)
