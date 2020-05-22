"We're All Vulnerable": Congress's Sanjay Jha Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai : Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has been tested positive for coronavirus, he said on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Mr Jha, who is asymptomatic or without symptoms of the infection, is under home quarantine in Mumbai.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 . As I am asymptomatic, I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don't underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all," he tweeted.

Minutes after his post, hundreds of people wished the Congress leader a speedy recovery.

"Wish you a speedy recovery, Sanjay. if there's anything at all that I can help with do let me know," tweeted Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi who quit the Congress last year.

Tajinder Pal Sigh Bagga, BJP MLA from Delhi, too wished Mr Jha a speedy recovery.

Sanjay Jha is one the most forceful critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. He is a familiar prime-time face on television news channels.

(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)



