Welfare schemes under Modi govt to be BJP's poll plank for 2024

Hyderabad: Keeping eyes on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to elevate its organisational base, highlighting the success stories of welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight-year-regime. As discussed during the first day of its national executive meeting on Saturday, the saffron party's highest body decided to launch an outreach programme and booth-level communication to strengthen its organisation at the grassroots level.



Moreover, the party has decided to explore more ways to reach out to the 30 crore beneficiaries of the welfare schemes — which they believe have successfully transformed into a loyal support base for it in the electoral tests while the 22 crore beneficiary families have already served as the saffron party's significant vote base in the 2019 general elections.

The leadership also decided to launch a 'Tiranga Yatra' to give a thrust to its nationalism plank. Further, strengthening the booths would remain the party's main focus. Each booth would have at least 200 active party workers and WhatsApp groups would be created. 'Panna pramukhs' (in-charge of each page of voters' lists), who are the first point of contact in the party's election machinery, would continue to be the foundation and there would be a review meeting on their activities every 15 days.

In his inaugural speech, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda lauded PM Modi's leadership and said the government had deftly dealt with various challenges especially the global Covid outbreak. BJP's executive body further passed financial and welfare resolutions on the first day, which stated that while the global economy has collapsed and the growth rate has slipped at around 6 per cent, India's growth rate plummeted towards the double digit (8.7 per cent) due to the pro-people schemes of the Modi government, namely Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Surakshit Matrutva Vandan Yojana etc. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned the same while addressing the media at the International Convention Centre here.

Further, the resolution emphasised that internet connectivity has increased by about 231 per cent in India that shares almost 40 per cent of the world's digital transactions. About 133 crore Aadhaar cards have been distributed so far.

In fact, despite the pandemic crisis, the extreme poverty rate remains below 1 per cent. GST collection remained above Rs 1.5 lakh crore while India reserved the second position globally in retail growth, increasing amount of the FDI to the country.

The resolution was moved by Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Also, setting the tone, BJP chief JP Nadda made a scathing attack on the Opposition parties during his inaugural address and stated that they, especially the dynastic ones, are opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi which means opposing the nation, notwithstanding the fact that people of this country have reposed faith in both the Prime Minister and the BJP continuously and on several occasions. Referring to the opposition parties' politics as "obstruction and destruction", Nadda also said: "The Opposition has tried obstruction and destruction, but in a bid to keep opposing Prime Minister Modi they have started opposing the nation, which is not a good thing. There are certain issues on which the Opposition parties should put the interest of the country first."

The two-day national executive meeting will end with the Prime Minister's address on Sunday. Another political resolution will also be passed then, which is likely to focus on the current prevailing situation in the country.