We will work for all: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for the third consecutive term. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office to Kejriwal. Along with the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener, six MLAs — Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam — also took oath as Cabinet Ministers. These ministers retained their Cabinet seats from the last government.



Kejriwal, during the oath ceremony, said he wanted to work in harmony with the BJP-led Central government to make Delhi the number one city the country and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cooperation for smooth governance in the Capital. The Delhi CM, earlier, had invited PM Modi for the ceremony but Modi could not attend it reportedly due to his prior engagement in Varanasi.

"I had invited the Prime Minister for the event, but he could not make it. I seek his blessings for Delhi's progress and development," he said, indicating his intention to let bygones be bygones.

In his maiden speech as the third-time Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi have given birth to a new brand of electoral politics — "the politics of development".

Addressing a huge gathering at the historic Ramlila ground, Kejriwal, immediately after his swearing-in, said that the future electoral politics in the country will be based on the development plank.

"Delhiites, you have given birth to a new brand of politics — the politics of performance, of setting up schools, healthcare facilities, providing water, power, and women's security," said Kejriwal.

"Not my victory. It's the victory of every Delhi citizen. It has been our endeavour over the past five years to see how we can make a positive change in the lives of every Delhi resident," he added.

He said that it's time to put the bitterness of elections behind and look forward. "I'm everyone's Chief Minister — for AAP, BJP, Congress and all parties, I never discriminated against anybody in my previous tenure," he added.

In his speech after taking the oath, the Delhi CM dedicated his victory to the people and said, "Elections are over now. No matter who you voted for, you are part of my family. Party affiliations never stopped me from working for everyone." He further added that he has forgiven his opponents for their remarks against him and said he wants to work with everyone for Delhi's progress. Kejriwal's speech also hinted at his national ambitions. He said, "When every Indian gets security, health, education and employment only then will the Tricolour flutter proudly." A wave of patriotism flowed through Ramlila Maidan during the oath-taking ceremony. The tricolour took over the usual blue and white of the AAP flag.

The AAP supporters also shouted slogans of 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram'. When Kejriwal reached the stage, slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', and 'Inquilab Zindabad' reverberated. The theme at the Ramlila Maidan among the enthusiastic crowd seemed to be that of nationalism with patriotic songs being played over the loudspeakers. Songs of film 'Border', 'Rang De Basanti' were also played here. Kejriwal touched the heart of the crowd by singing the popular song 'Hum honge Kamyab'. Around 50 commoners from different walks of life were special guests at the event.