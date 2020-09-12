We need to strengthen poor to end poverty: PM Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for strengthening the poor in order to remove povery.



He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is aimed at empowering the poor.

Modi was speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the PMAY.

"To remove poverty, we have to strengthenpoor and this scheme is aimed at empowering them only," he said.

Modi also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the project.