We keep ourselves away from politics: Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the armed forces stay far away from politics and work as per the directives of the government in power, remarks that come amid allegations that the forces were being politicised.



He also said his focus as the CDS will be to integrate the efforts of the three services and to work as a team.

"I want to assure you, that the Army, the Navy and the Air Force will work as a team. The CDS will keep control over them, but action will be taken through teamwork," said Gen Rawat after receiving a Guard of Honour by the three services.

Asked about allegations that the Army was being politicised and questions being raised by the Congress over the creation of the CDS post, he said: "We stay away, we stay far away from politics. We work on the directives of the government in power."

The Congress on Tuesday had raised several questions over the appointment of Gen Rawat as the CDS, saying the government has started on a "wrong foot".