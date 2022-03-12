'We have shown BJP seats can be reduced'

Lucknow: Failing to dislodge the BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday thanked the people of the state for increasing the party's tally by two-and-a-half times.



This is the SP chief's first public statement after results of the Assembly elections on Thursday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Heartiest thanks to the people of Uttar Pradesh for increasing our seats by two-and-half times. We have shown that the seats of the BJP could be decreased.

The reduction (in the number of seats) of the BJP will continue. More than half the confusion and deceit ( chalawa') has been cleared.

The rest will be cleared in some days. The struggle will continue in public interest.

Congratulating all the MLAs of the SP-led alliance, Yadav, in another tweet in Hindi, said, Heartiest congratulations to all the MLAs. All the new MLAs should discharge the responsibility of serving the people, and helping them. Thanks to every single student, unemployed youth, teacher, woman, supporter of the old pension system, farmer, labourer and professional.

During the counting of votes on Thursday, Yadav remained in the party office till evening, monitoring the poll results, in which his party-led alliance lost to the BJP-headed coalition.