48.62% turnout in 2nd phase of DDC polls in J&K

Srinagar: A 48.62 percent turnout was recorded in the second phase of polling in District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir which passed off peacefully on Tuesday.

Jammu region witnessed 65.54 percent voting, while Kashmir Valley recorded an average of 33.34 percent turnout, State Election Commissioner K K Sharma told reporters here.

Bandipora district recorded the highest turnout in Kashmir at 69.66 percent which was the third-highest in the Union Territory.

A turnout of 51.76 was recorded in the first phase on November 28 — 64.2 percent in the Jammu division and 40.65 percent in the Kashmir division.

The election is significant as it is the first major democratic exercise since the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to J&K and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories in August year.

Poonch recorded the highest turnout of 75 percent on Tuesday, while Pulwama retained its position at the bottom, as in the first phase, with just 8.67 percent people casting their votes.