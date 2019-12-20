CAA protests flare up in west UP

As tensions remain high across the nation over the amended Citizenship Act with internet blocked and tight security, protests in parts of western Uttar Pradesh including — Bulandshahr, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar — turned violent Friday. Protesters torched several vehicles in Bulandshahr, while Meerut Police resorted to lathicharge, following stone-pelting at Lisar Gate. More than 15 districts in UP witnessed clashes between the police and protesters.

Meanwhile, despite no permission, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad led a massive protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Delhi's Jama Masjid after Friday prayers. Azad, who was on the radar of the cops earlier in the day, successfully managed to reach gate no 1. of the mosque to join the agitation. While he was detained by the cops, he managed to escape.

Mobile internet services, however, continued to remain suspended in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. Besides the internet, mobile operators suspended SMS in Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh districts, even as Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of four or more people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.

On Thursday, one person was killed in Lucknow and two others lost their lives in Mangalore after protests turned violent as thousands across the country poured into the streets defying prohibitory orders. In Assam, five persons, including a minor, were dead in the protests.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)