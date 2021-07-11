Violence mars UP Panchayat polls, clashes take place in 17 districts

Lucknow: Clashes were reported from at least 17 districts during the election for the post of the Panchayat block chiefs in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

A statement issued by ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said violence and incidents of clashes were reported from 17 districts. The districts were Amethi, Ballia, Siddharth Nagar, Kanpur, Mau, Hamirpur, Amroha, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Firozabad, Unnao, Pratapgarh, Etawah, Kanpur Dehat and Chandauli.

"Officers in these districts have been instructed to take action against the accused. They have also been asked to keep an eye on victory processions after the polling," Kumar was quoted as saying. Stone-pelting and firing were reported from Barhpura Block in Etawah district. In a purported video that went viral on social media, a policeman was heard saying that the BJP leaders had brought bombs and also slapped him. "Sir, they had brought stones and slapped me. They had brought bombs too — the BJP people, the MLA and district chief…" the police officer in uniform, who is reported to be Etawah ASP (City) Prashant Kumar Prasad, is heard saying this during a phone conversation.

Asked about the video, UP ADG Prashant Kumar said: "We have instructed officers to take action in all places where incidents (of violence) were reported. The incident in Etawah will also be probed, and an FIR will be lodged like in all other districts which witnessed violence on Saturday," said the ADG.

Speaking to reporters, Etawah SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh said there were stone-pelting and firing during polling at Barhpura Block.