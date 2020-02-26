Violence in Delhi colossal failure of Delhi Police: Chidambaram
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday described the violence in Delhi as a colossal failure of Delhi Police.
At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last three days.
"Whether the violence erupted in East Delhi (MOS-Home) or spontaneous (MHA), the government has a duty to end the violence.
"The violence has continued since Monday and there are still incidents of violence. This shows the massive failure of Delhi Police," Chidambaram tweeted.
