Victim's father files petition in J&K HC to seek return of body

Jammu: The father of Amir Magray, one of the four persons killed in an encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar in November, on Thursday filed a petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court seeking the return of his body of his son, maintaining his "innocence" and the family's long contribution in the fight against terrorism.



The 18-page petition was filed by Amir's father Mohd Latief through his lawyers Deepika Singh Rajawat and Mohd Arshad Chowdhary. The move came two days after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police probing the Hyderpora encounter claimed that while one civilian was killed by a foreign terrorist, two others, including a local "militant" (Magray), died in crossfire after being used as human shield by the hiding terrorist.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on November 15 and the police claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had claimed that they were innocent, prompting the police to order an inquiry.