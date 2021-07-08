'Victimised': Mamata on the resignation of Harsh Vardhan, his deputy

Kolkata: While commenting on the resignation of the Union Health minister and his deputy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opined that they had been victimised as all the Covid meetings had been held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.



Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan and the Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey resigned on Wednesday.

Asked whether they had been removed for their failure to take steps to combat the Covid pandemic, Banerjee said: "It is their internal matter." Later she said: "They had been victimised. All the Covid meetings had been held by the Prime Minister." She added: "BJP does not play any positive role anywhere. It has no mission. It believes in running the government through agencies."

Commenting on the change of Governors in six states, Banerjee said: "They have changed the Governors of some states but not in Bengal and Kerala. This is because they want to execute their task through the Governors."