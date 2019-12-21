Vet rape & murder: T'gana HC orders second autopsy
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed re-postmortem of the bodies of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6. The bodies of the four accused are currently preserved in the state-run Gandhi Hospital here as per earlier orders of the High Court, after some PILs were filed alleging extra-judicial killing of the men and claiming it was a fake encounter among others.
A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy directed the Telangana government to request the AIIMS to constitute a panel of three senior-most forensic doctors to conduct the autopsy. The second autopsy should be video-recorded and the video footage should be handed over to HC Registrar General, the Bench said. The examination should be completed by 5 pm on Monday, it said. After the postmortem, the bodies can be handed over to the kin of the four men.
