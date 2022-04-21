Vagsheer, the last of 6 submarines under Project 75, launched

Mumbai: The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders here on Wednesday launched INS Vagsheer, the last of the six submarines under Project 75.



The submarine was launched by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Post-launch, the submarine will undergo a comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials for more than a year to ensure that it is fully combat-worthy, Kumar said.

Interacting with reporters, Kumar said the submarine was launched before its scheduled unveiling.

The submarine also increases the country's marine security, but it is also an example of self-reliance, Kumar said.

An MDL official said with every submarine the indigenisation component has seen an increase. In the case of Vagsheer, it is 40 per cent, it added.

Named after sandfish, a deadly deep water sea predator of the Indian Ocean, the first submarine 'Vagsheer' was commissioned in December 1974. It was decommissioned in April 1997.