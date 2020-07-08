Vadodara custodial death: 6 cops booked under murder charges

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Six personnel of Vadodara Police, including an inspector, have been booked for allegedly torturing and killing a 62-year-old theft case suspect at a police station and destroying evidence, a senior officer said on Tuesday.



While the alleged incident had taken place on December 10 at Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara, an FIR against the policemen was lodged on July 6 night following a probe by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S G Patil.

The FIR, lodged at the same police station, stated the accused police personnel had picked up Babu Shaikh, a native of Telangana, on suspicion that he was involved in a theft case and tortured him inside the computer room of the police station, leading to his death.

Later, the accused disposed of the body of the suspect at an undisclosed location, it stated.

As per the FIR, the accused made an entry into the police station diary stating that he was released after preliminary questioning and that he walked out by himself.

The accused include police inspector DB Gohil, sub-inspector DM Rabari and four constables.

With agency inputs