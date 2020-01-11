Vadodara: 8 dead in blast at medical gas manufacturing plant
Vadodara: Eight persons were killed and several others injured in an explosion at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday morning, the police said.
The explosion took place around 11 am at Aims Industries near Gavasad village in Padra tehsil. The plant is located off Padra-Jambusar highway. Most of the victims were workers, a senior police official said. The injured were taken to a hospital in Atladara near Vadodara.
"At least eight persons were killed. Six persons were injured," Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Rural) Sudhir Desai said.
A team of forensic science laboratory officials was on the spot to investigate the cause of the blast which apparently took place when gas was being refilled in cylinders, he said.
"We will register a First Information Report based on the evidence the FSL team collects and ensure that those responsible for the explosion get maximum punishment," the SP said.
