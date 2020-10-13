Vaccine Expected Early Next Year, From More Than One Source: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: A vaccine against coronavirus is expected to be available in India by early next year and there could be vaccines from more than one source, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today.

"We're expecting that early next year, we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are already formulating and devising strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccines in the country, who do we give the vaccine first and then of course we are strengthening the cold chain facilities," Dr Harsh Vardhan said during a meeting of the Group of Ministers.

At present, four coronavirus vaccines are in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial in India.



The minister had earlier said that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021.



On Sunday, the minister had said that considering the large population size of India, one vaccine or vaccine manufacturer will not be able to fulfil the requirements of vaccinating the whole country.

