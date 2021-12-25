PM Modi announces booster doses, jabs for children between 15-18 yrs from January 3

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start in the country from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers begin from January 10.

In an address to the nation amid increasing Covid cases through the Omicron variant of the virus, he said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

The prime minister used the term precaution dose and did not call it booster dose as it has been generally referred to.

Modi said global experience shows that following all preventive measures at personal level is a big weapon to fight Covid as he asked people to be alert and take all precautionary measures but cautioned against any panic.

He said vaccination is also an important weapon to combat the pandemic.

This is the time to be careful, while engaging in festivities, he said.

"I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands," Modi said.

Administration of nasal vaccine and world's first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India as well, he said